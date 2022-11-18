CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Analyst Downgrade

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was down 7.8% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CI&T traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,953,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 669.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 266,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $2,411,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $2,248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 197.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.