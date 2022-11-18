Citigroup Boosts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $105.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $103.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

