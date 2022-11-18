Citigroup Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $144.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.65.

NYSE BABA opened at $84.26 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $223.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after acquiring an additional 256,598 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

