Citigroup Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $144.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.65.
Alibaba Group Trading Up 7.8 %
NYSE BABA opened at $84.26 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $223.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
