Citigroup Raises AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $92.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.14.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $81.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,702,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,053,000 after purchasing an additional 231,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,619,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.