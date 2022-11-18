Citigroup Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $42.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.71.

NYSE:CFG opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

