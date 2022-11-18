Citigroup Raises DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $75.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.23.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.