Citigroup Upgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of ATLKY opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $17.87.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

