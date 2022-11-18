Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 13,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 5.9 %

CLNE stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $8.65.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 68.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 81,266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

CLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

