ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.96. 61,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $853,165.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,324,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,026,918.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 242,065 shares of company stock worth $6,775,566 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.