Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Down 2.1%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.01). 1,354,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,254,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.11.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the generation of mineral resource projects for natural resource sectors worldwide. It focuses on battery and base metals. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

