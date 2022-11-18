Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) COO Sells $43,396.40 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) COO John J. Dickson sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $43,396.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $46.98 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCB shares. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

