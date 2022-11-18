Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 1.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $173,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $403.73. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Barclays reduced their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.73.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

