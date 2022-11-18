Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.32. 62,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,442,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

