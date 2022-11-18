Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389,971 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $37.29. 428,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,490,904. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

