Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $6.86 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.34. 65,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,143. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average is $140.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $339.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,977. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

