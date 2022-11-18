Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,280 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $77.47. 129,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,962,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.