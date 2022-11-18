Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,606 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

DIS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 198,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,657,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.