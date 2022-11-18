Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 181 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $412.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,628. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.