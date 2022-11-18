Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 2,510 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.8 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. 71,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

