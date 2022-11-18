Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 285 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $22,687,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.77. 10,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,498. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $173.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

