Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 530,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of KOF opened at $68.30 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 60.39%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
