Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Marc Montagner Purchases 10,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 754.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 179,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

