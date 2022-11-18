Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Position Boosted by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.30. 1,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

