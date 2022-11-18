Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Coherus BioSciences Price Performance
Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 16,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
