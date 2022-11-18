Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 16,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

About Coherus BioSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 360.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,106,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 431,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,890.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 351,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 345,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.