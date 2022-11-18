CoinEx Token (CET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $173.30 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $173.30 million and $321,665.38 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002641 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00563929 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.61 or 0.29374163 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000074 BTC.
CoinEx Token Profile
CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CoinEx Token
