CoinEx Token (CET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $173.30 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $173.30 million and $321,665.38 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00563929 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.61 or 0.29374163 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

