Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 137,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Color Star Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Color Star Technology by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

