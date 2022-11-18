Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $125,423,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,278,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $50,151,000 after acquiring an additional 113,571 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 65,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $9,081,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.59. 779,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,280,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

