Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 878,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.75. 294,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,893. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $3,070,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,347.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $3,070,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $5,995,588. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.