Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

