Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.13.

NYSE CMC opened at $47.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

