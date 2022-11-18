Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Shares Down 4.2%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.25. 5,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 514% from the average session volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

