Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Genevieve Bell Sells 1,020 Shares

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Rating) insider Genevieve Bell sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$100.00 ($67.11), for a total value of A$102,000.00 ($68,456.38).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

