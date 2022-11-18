Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target Raised to CHF 160

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.71.

CFRUY stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1231 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

