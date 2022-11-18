Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Lowered to “Sell” at BNP Paribas

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDF traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 1,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37.

Institutional Trading of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,741 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

