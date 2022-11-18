Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 1,020 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,627,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

