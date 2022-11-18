Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 1,500 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Unilever by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after buying an additional 424,825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.1% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 816,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

