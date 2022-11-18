Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 370 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 79.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $2,063,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,232,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $139.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -185.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $274.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

