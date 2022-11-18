Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 400 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $106.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average is $112.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

