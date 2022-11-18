Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

