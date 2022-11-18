Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $356,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $308,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

ZM stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $265.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $94.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

