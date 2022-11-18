Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of APA by 104.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in APA by 41.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in APA by 84.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 19.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in APA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

APA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

