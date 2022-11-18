Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Best Buy Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of BBY opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

