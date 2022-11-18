Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 9,361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,290,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 2,266,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 30.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 109,973 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Down 5.6 %

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

NYSE CBD opened at $3.39 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

