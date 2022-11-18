Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) is Discerene Group LP’s 9th Largest Position

Discerene Group LP raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,660 shares during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas accounts for 1.3% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,988,000 after buying an additional 171,608 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 77.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 65.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 15,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.76. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

CCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. HSBC downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

