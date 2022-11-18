Compass Point Cuts RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $18.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Compass Point to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.36 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $264,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $176,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $404,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

