Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Gap Down to $4.48

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.33. Compass Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $564.07 million and a P/E ratio of -10.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

