Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $280.98 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $38.66 or 0.00232898 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $280.98 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00117548 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00045611 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.94571249 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $19,132,270.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.