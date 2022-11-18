Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.2% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.21. 41,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,337. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.43 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

