Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.78. 751,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,422,888. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.