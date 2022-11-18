Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $244,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,936. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

